Bowling Green says yes to WCHA for 2013-14 season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Bowling Green will join the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2013-14 season.

The WCHA announced the addition Tuesday, giving the league at least nine teams when it's revamped in two years. 8 of the current 12 members will leave then for other conferences, two to the Big Ten and six to the new National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Holdovers Alaska-Anchorage, Bemidji State, Michigan Tech and Minnesota State, Mankato, will be joined by Alaska-Fairbanks, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan.

Bowling Green, located in Ohio, won the NCAA championship in 1984. The Falcons were founding members in 1971 of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, which will dissolve in 2013 when its 11 members join other leagues.

