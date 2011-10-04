Unruly passenger on Detroit-bound plane detained

DETROIT (AP) - Delta Air Lines says federal officials detained a man who became disruptive on an Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight.

Airline spokeswoman Susan Elliott says the man "was quickly restrained" and taken into custody when the flight landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Elliott says Flight 235 continued to Detroit without further incident. Her statement didn't describe how the man was disruptive, how he was restrained or who restrained him.

The incident occurred on the same day jury selection began in Detroit in the federal trial of Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian man accused of trying to bring down an Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight with a bomb in his underwear on Christmas 2009.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Berchtold said she wasn't aware of any connection between the man detained Tuesday and the Abdulmutallab trial.

