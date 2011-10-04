Ohio Congressional Dems question state's fund use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - 4 of Ohio's Congressional Democrats are questioning the state's use of federal funds on the Ohio Turnpike.

The group on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, contending that the funds were being used to pay a consultant helping privatize the turnpike under a plan by Republican Gov. John Kasich. The letter says federal money has never been used on construction or maintenance of the road.

Ohio Transportation Department spokesman Steve Faulkner says the letter amounts to political grandstanding. He says privatization is one possibility a team of advisers will examine and that the spending was approved by the federal government.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Transportation Department says the agency is looking into the claims, but had no other information.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.