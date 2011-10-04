I-75 Northbound ramps to close Tuesday night

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The ramp from I – 75 Northbound to I – 475 Westbound and the ramp from I-475 Eastbound to I – 75 Northbound will be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. as part of the I – 475 widening project.

Drivers can also expect lane closures overnight on I – 75 southbound from Berdan to Detroit.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.