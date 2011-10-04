Job search harder for those over 50

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Finding a job in the current economy can be difficult, but being unemployed and over 50 can make it even tougher. Job seekers over 50 gathered for a job fair at the Pinnacle in Maumee Tuesday.

"It's really tough out there," said job seeker Annette Mack. "Nobody is really offering full time positions; everyone is offering part time positions with no benefits."

Anne Knapke of The Source says that in addition to the economy, older unemployed people face another obstacle. "There is age discrimination unfortunately, but I try to tell people you've got years of experience, you've got a strong work ethic, promote that," said Knapke.

For more information about how to improve your job search if you're over 50, visit http://career-advice.monster.com/resumes-cover-letters/cover-letter-tips/cover-letters-for-50-plus-workers/article.aspx

