Wolever fired after napping, going to strip club while on the job days before fire station incidents

TOLEDO,OH – (WTOL) Former Toledo Fire Inspector Kevin Wolever was fired by the city Tuesday. Wolever is accused of shooting at several Toledo area fire stations, wounding one person, and leaving a propane cylinder and charcoal outside another station.

According to records released Tuesday, Wolever violated sick time rules in April and August of 2011, but the real trouble started in September. On September 12 Wolever was cited for traveling 11 miles an hour over the speed limit by a red light camera. Wolever was on the clock and driving his city vehicle at the time, but had no work assignments in the area of the camera. When asked why he was there, Wolever said he had gone home to take a four hour nap.

Three days later, on September 15, Wolever did not complete his work assignments and left work early. When questioned, Wolever stated he was unable to complete his work because the driver of a pick-up truck had attempted to run him off the road, and that he left work early to go to a strip club.

Five days later, on September 20, one of Wolever's supervisors sent an email to another, explaining that Wolever had been caught in a Caption's office rummaging through paperwork. The next day, after Wolever did not show up for work, the city sent notice to Wolever's union that the city would be pursuing charges against him. Around 2:30 p.m. on the same day, police say Wolever fired several shots at fire station 6 on Starr Avenue, leaving bullets in both the inside and outside of the building.

According to police, the next day around 9:30 a.m. Wolever was caught on surveillance video purchasing a canister of propane from the Menards on West Alexis Avenue. Thirty minutes later, police say Wolever, wearing his fire inspector's uniform, placed the canister and a bag of charcoal in front of Fire Station 18 on Lewis Avenue and lit it on fire. Police say witnesses mentioned Wolever's name during their investigation of the incident, which led them to place him under surveillance.

On September 24 police followed Wolever from his home to Fire Station 6, where they say he again opened fire, this time hitting a firefighter in the chin. Police arrested Wolever at the scene, and subsequently searched his home and car. There, police found hand written notes, 23 boxes of ammunition, lighters, and spent shell casings.

Wolever, who is the son of former Toledo Fire Chief Mike Wolever, faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted.

