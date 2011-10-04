Ohio statewide ballot issues explained

The Ohio Secretary of State's office directed local boards of elections to prepare for a voter turnout this election equal to that of a gubernatorial election, in part because of three statewide issues.

Issue 1 is a proposed amendment dealing with the judiciary and would increase the maximum age for anyone assuming judicial office to 75.

It would also eliminate the state General Assembly's authority to establish Courts of Conciliation as well as the Governor's authority to appoint members to a Supreme Court Commission.

A yes vote on Issue 1 is in favor of the amendment.

Issue 2 is better known. It's a referendum on Ohio's Senate Bill 5, which limits collective bargaining for public workers.

A yes vote on Issue 2 would approve Senate Bill 5, while a no would reject the law.

Vocal opponents say issue five takes away important worker rights.

"You don't want to have collective bargaining turn into collective begging," said Toledo NAACP President

Kevin Bedford, who organized a march in opposition to Issue 2 Tuesday, said "So at the end of the day it gives workers a right and opportunity to have a fair dialogue with leadership."

Supporters say Senate Bill 5 saves government money by allowing governments to require employees to contribute to healthcare and retirement. Some communities are prevented from doing that by labor agreements.

"The primary argument for people in support of Issue 2 is that it saves taxpayer money," said Matt Reger, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.

Ohio Issue 3 is a proposed amendment that prohibits laws requiring health care or health insurance and appears targeted at the federal healthcare law passed last year. Critics argue that, if passed, the state amendment could not trump the federal law.

