Woodmore asking voters to approve levy for new elementary building

WOODVILLE, OH (WTOL) – On November 8 voters in the Woodmore School District will decide if they want to fund a new elementary school. The district is asking voters to approve a 7.45 mill permanent improvement levy to build the new pre-K through 8th grade building. The current elementary school was built in 1923.

"If we have to stay in this building, we'll have to spend a lot of money on upkeep and repairs. We're hoping that that's not the case, we're hoping we pass this levy," said Linda Ruiz-Bringman, Woodmore Elementary school principal.

School leaders said the current building is starting to show its age. Classrooms on the lower level take on water with heavy rains, forcing students and teachers to conduct class in administrative offices while crews cleanup. Ruiz-Bringman said it happens at least five times a year.

If approved, the levy would cost the owner of $100,000 house $212.84 every year. District leaders said they are optimistic about their chances of the levy passing, but know it will be a tough sell.

"I understand that it is a strain on some individuals to vote yes on this. I am hoping though, that the voters realize we do need this building," said Ruiz-Bringman.

The state of Ohio will fund 32% of project costs, contributing $7,016,396. However, the school district will only secure that money if voters agree to pay the other 68% of the costs. If voters reject this levy request, the district will have one more opportunity to secure the funding in May.

"Other schools are putting in for this money and getting their schools built. Once that money is gone, that means we will not have that money," said Ruiz-Bringman.

A similar levy request failed in 2009. District leaders have launched a new levy campaign which includes social media, signs and fliers.

For more information on the Woodmore Schools levy request visit http://www.woodmore.k12.oh.us/dbuilding_levy.htm

