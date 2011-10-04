Police searching for suspects in Adrian home invasion

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) – Law enforcement in at least four counties are on the lookout for the suspects in a home invasion that included a bold pursuit by one of the victims.

Adrian police say a husband and wife were making dinner around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday at their home on East Michigan Street when 3 men, strangers, burst into their home.

"(They were) armed with a rifle and a knife and demanded money. And they gave them some money and then left," said Deputy Police Chief Larry VanAlstine.

The male victim at the house did not want to talk about what happened next, but police say he jumped into his SUV and chased after them. They drove over to Main Street in downtown Adrian, then headed north out of town.

When the two vehicles got up to the Lenawee County courthouse, police say at least one of the suspects fired back at the victim's truck, in an effort to shake him off or something more sinister.

The victim thought it was just a BB gun but police say it was a real firearm.

The suspects fired an unknown number of rounds and two of them ended up in the side and back of the victim's SUV. The victim was not hurt and after he unsuccessfully tried to box the suspects in, they turned at Valley Road outside of the city limits and got away.

Dep. Chief VanAlstine said, "Probably the best thing to do is give it to them and if they leave, get a good description and let them go. Call the police, that is what we're here for."

But he added, "He felt endangered and they definitely put his wife in danger and he wanted to make sure they were caught."

Annette Diaz says her next door neighbor was brave. "If you are angry you know, and your home has been invaded, you feel violated and naturally you are going to want to do something about it."

Although he couldn't stop them, the victim was able to get the suspects' license plate. Registered in Ohio, the plate is FDC 8209.

It was on a 2002 Chevrolet, two-door car, medium blue in color. The suspects may have made their way back south, into Ohio. Police say there was one more suspect in the getaway car, so they are looking for four white males, aged 18 to 24 years old.

Law enforcement in Lenawee, Monroe, Fulton, and Lucas counties have been alerted.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, or the location of the suspect vehicle, call Lenawee County Central Dispatch at (517) 263-0524.

