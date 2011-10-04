'Out of control' helicopter with 5 aboard crashes in river; 1 still

NEW YORK (AP) - One person is missing and at least two others have been seriously hurt after a helicopter with five people on board crashed in New York's East River this afternoon.

The helicopter had just taken off from a pad on the riverbank.

Police say the pilot and three others were pulled alive from the water by rescue crews shortly after the crash. Authorities have been searching for one other passenger from the helicopter, which ended up submerged in murky water.

A dozen boats and divers have been involved in the rescue effort.

The fire department said at least two people on board were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

One woman who was waiting on the dock for a ferry says she and her husband heard the blades of a helicopter and saw it start to take off from the nearby helipad.

Joy Garnett says it did a "funny curlicue" and she thought it was "some daredevil move" -- but that it soon became clear it was out of control. She says the chopper "spun around at least two or three times, and then it went down."

She says the chopper was just 25 feet off the ground before it dropped into the water without much of a splash, and flipped over.

People on the dock started throwing in life jackets and buoys as two people surfaced.

