iOS 5 breathes new life into old devices

By J. Sebe Dale IV - email

(RNN) - The newest version of Apple's tiny operating system aims to help usher in a Post-PC world by freeing Apple's iDevices from the desktops and laptops they been enslaved to since birth.

With iOS 5, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch owners can activate and update without being plugged into an additional computer. And with iCloud, users can also backup and restore their devices wirelessly.

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, dressed in trademark black turtleneck, unveiled Apple's free cloud-based service, iCloud to an enthusiastic crowd of developers at a June event.

The service ends the nightmare endured for years by Apple users - who refused to pay the steep price for MobileMe - of syncing multiple mobile devices and computers.

All files, pictures, music, mail, etc. will be available through the cloud, allowing users to wirelessly restore a new device simply by entering a username and password.

iCloud's photo support creates a feed of the last 1,000 photos and syncs them to all of your Apple mobile devices, iPhoto and even Apple TV.

Using iTunes through the iCloud allows you access to stream your entire music library (if purchased from iTunes Music Store) on all your devices, all the time.

But what if you didn't buy all of your music from the iTunes Music Store? Jobs has you covered - for a fee.

For $25 a year, iTunes Match will scan your music library, matching songs with Apple's copies already uploaded to the cloud.

Starting this fall, Apple's cloud-based service will give users 5 gigabytes of free storage for mail, documents and backups.

Notification Center

In previous editions of iOS, each application had its own alert badge, making user thumb through several pages to clear their alerts.

But with the addition of the Notification Center, all alerts now congregate in one menu conveniently hidden in a drop down menu located on the top of the screen.

iMessage

Taking a hint from the Blackberry, Apple is introducing its on chat program.

Texts, images, videos and even your location can be sent to your contacts. And for the die-hard Mac addicts, iMessage will sync with your other iOS devices, allowing you to start chatting on your iPhone and then switch to your iPad without skipping a beat.

Newsstand

With Newsstand, newspapers and magazines now have a home on mobile devices.

Much like iBooks, released in 2010, Newsstand will allow users to browse, purchase and buy their favorite periodicals.

The new app takes the iPad one step closer to print by allowing background downloads, which "deliver" subscriptions during the night so they're waiting to be read in the morning.

Twitter Integration

Twitter is now integrated into the operating system, allowing users to input their Twitter username and password under the settings tab instead of in each individual app.

This integration allows users to share photos from the camera and links from Safari and YouTube directly without opening a second app.

Camera/Photos

Gridlines, pinch-to-zoom gestures, and single-tap focus and exposure locks are included in newest incarnation of the Camera app.

The new Camera app feels more like the real thing with the addition of a shutter button and with the ability to open it from the lock screen.

Keeping with the post-PC world theme, users can now perform basic photo-editing functions to their pictures on the device.

The updated Photos app adds the ability to crop, remove red eyes and automatically enhance the less than perfectly captured moments.

Additional enhancements to the Mail, Calendar and Game Center apps are also included with iOS5.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.