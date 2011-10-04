Surveillance video of Wolever buying charcoal released

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Kevin Wolever has been a fire inspector since 2008, but now he has been indicted for opening fire on two fire stations, with a bullet hitting one firefighter in the chin, and placing a potentially explosive device in front of another.

According to court documents, the first attack happened at Fire Station 6 on Sept. 21, the day Wolever was placed on administrative leave. Witnesses told police they saw a white man drive away from the fire station after the gunshots.

The next day, a bag of charcoal was found burning with a canister of propane inside of it in front of Fire Station 18.

Witnesses gave police Wolever's name as a potential suspect. Police pulled surveillance video from a Menards of a man matching Wolever's description buying charcoal.

Police then began their 24-hour-a-day surveillance of Wolever and followed him as he left his east Toledo home on Sept. 24 when they say he opened fire on Fire Station 6 again.

In searching Wolever's home and jeep, detectives seized computers, fire inspector uniforms and firefighter uniforms, handwritten notes, more than four boxes of ammunition, magazine clips, lighters and a number of shell casings.

Due to what looked like another explosive device in Wolever's bedroom, police called in the bomb squad while searching his home.

If found guilty, Wolever could spend more than 40 years in prison.

