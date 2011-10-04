Robber flees after clerk hits him with baseball bat

TOELDO, OH (WTOL) - A gas station clerk at the Marathon gas station on Haverhill fought back when someone tried to rob the store.

The incident happened early Sunday.

Police say a man walked into the store, appeared to look around, then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

After the man took the money, the clerk hit him with a baseball bat and the suspect fled.

If you can help police identify the man, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

