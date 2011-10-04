Get locations and times for the Walleyes' "Meet the Team" tour

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Walleye announced plans for their "Meet The Team" tour as part of this year's training camp activities.

Walleye players will be available to pose for photos and sign autographs from 7 to 8 p.m. at each event.

Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, October 4 Oliver House (27 Broadway Street - downtown Toledo)

Wednesday, October 5 Spaghetti Warehouse (42 S. Superior Street - downtown Toledo)

Thursday, October 6 Caper's Pizza (2038 S. Byrne Road - Toledo)

Sunday, October 9 Vito's Pizza (3130 W. Central Avenue - Toledo)

*Monday, October 10 Panera Bread (10981 Fremont Pike - Perrysburg)

Wednesday, October 12 Applebee's (location TBD)

Thursday, October 13 Fricker's (location TBD)

Friday, October 14 The Blarney (601 Monroe Street - downtown Toledo)

The Toledo Walleye play all of their home games at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo. The Walleye are the proud ECHL affiliate of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.

