Pothole Killer makes Michigan debut, Toledo councilman interested

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) – For the first time in the state of Michigan, the Pothole Killer is on the job. The eastern Pennsylvania company Patch Management was hired to fix potholes and cracks that have plagued drivers on Samaria Road.

Throughout this week, Jim Stormant will be spraying the company's patented emulsion liquid, as well as stones, on a stretch of Samaria Road from Lewis to Telegraph.

Monroe County road commissioner Bob Stammer says the method has done wonders on roads in big cities like Chicago and New Orleans.

"It fills the cracks and then when it's compressed down, it compacts in there and it stays and the water doesn't get underneath and pop it right up," Stormant said.

Until Monroe County can come up with the $5 million needed to replace Samaria Road, they're hoping the Pothole Killer can hold it together for two to three years.

State Representative Dale Zorn said he likes how it looks, so far.

"This isn't a total fix, we know it's not. But hopefully it is going to take care of the potholes that have been damaging cars here for years," said Zorn.

This test phase, or first phase of work, will cost $25,000 and the Monroe County Road Commission is moving money around in the budget to pay for it. If the Pothole Killer proves to be successful, surrounding communities and townships will help pay for the second phase.

Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski watched video of the machine in action in Bedford, Michigan. He says the city has been spending too much time and money fixing the same potholes, and thinks the Pothole Killer has potential.

"The ingenuity of the private sector always amazes me so if these guys are interested in making a buck and can build a better mousetrap, then I think it has got to be good for taxpayers. And that's what I always look at," Waniewski said.

Waniewski planned to do some research on the Pothole Killer and if the total cost compares favorably to what the city is currently doing, he will consider looking into the matter further.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.