Toledo Museum of Art acquires important work by Dutch painter Frans Hals

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTOL) - The Toledo Museum of Art has acquired an important example of portraiture by Dutch Master Frans Hals with the purchase of Family Portrait in a Landscape.

Family Portrait in a Landscape (early 1620s) is a large work (60 x 64 ¾ inches/151 x 163.6 cm) that depicts a father, mother and seven of their 10 children.

The painting will take its place in the Great Gallery near Rubens's The Crowning of St. Catherine and Guercino's Lot and His Daughters.

Frans Hals (1582/83–1666) was a master of capturing the personalities of his subjects through their poses and facial expressions. His characteristically loose brushstrokes captured a sense of life and motion that escaped many of his contemporaries who adopted the traditionally smooth, more controlled application of paint.

"This painting is a tremendous addition to our collection of European paintings," said TMA Director Brian Kennedy. "It is one of only four known family portraits by Hals to have survived and is the earliest of the four. Its strong composition and the way Hals captures the personalities and personal interactions of the family members will delight our visitors."

A Masters Series lecture in the Peristyle Theater followed by a public viewing in the Great Gallery will introduce the work to Museum members and the general public. The public unveiling event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the community.

The evening's speaker will be Pieter Biesboer, emeritus curator of paintings at the Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem, the Netherlands, and an expert on the artist.

Larry Nichols, William Hutton senior curator of European and American painting and sculpture before 1900, first saw Family Portrait in a Landscape in the gallery of a London art dealer in July 2010.

Within days he made contact with the Museum's incoming director, Brian Kennedy, asking to put the exciting discovery on hold for TMA, meaning the Museum had right of first refusal should another offer be made.

Kennedy agreed, and the yearlong process of research, conservation assessment, art committee approval, negotiating the terms of the sale and then obtaining an export license from the British government began.

That license was granted on July 11, 2011 and the painting was destined for Toledo.

The acquisition was made possible in part by a major bequest from the estate of Jill Ford Murray, which the Museum received around the same time the painting became available. Additional funds were provided by the Libbey Endowment, a gift of Edward Drummond Libbey.

