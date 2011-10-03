Murdered couple's central Toledo home burglarized

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Sanford home of Andrew Baker and Tanja Cathey, who were both murdered late last week, was burglarized over the weekend. Police do not know if the two crimes are related.

Baker's brother, Milton Baker, received a call from neighbors of Andrew and Tanja who tipped him off there was something wrong. He arrived at their central Toledo home to find the couple dead and also found their toddler inside alive.

"In my heart the way the call was detailed, I knew in my heart that something was wrong and raced right over there and I found what I found," said Milton.

Andrew was shot in the living room and Tanja was shot in an upstairs bedroom. Police say their two-year-old son was alive and was found clinging to his mother's body.

"He didn't deserve it," said Jeramie Baker."What happened to him was just wrong and disrespectful."

Now this home is boarded up after police said burglars broke in to loot the place.

Milton received a second call to tell him the home had been burglarized. The burglars apparently left their truck in the driveway.

A neighbor told Milton she saw two men coming out of Andrew and Tanja's home with their TV, washing machine, dryer and deep freezer. The two men ran when police arrived and the appliances were still on the bed of the truck which police have impounded.

"It's like a kick in the face. Regardless if you did it or not, at least have some respect," said Milton.

While police were able to check registration of the pickup truck, homicide detectives have yet to check if the burglary and double murder are connected.

