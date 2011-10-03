US-223 construction wrapping up in Michigan

BLISSFIELD, MI (WTOL) - Those who had the luxury of visiting Michigan's beautiful parks and lakes this summer also experienced the not-so-luxurious drive on US Route 223. But all that construction will soon be coming to a close.

The mess of construction barrels near Lipp and Riga highways, and through the Village of Blissfield will soon be gone.

"We've completed the work in the Village, we've completed almost all the paving work out here," said Zweng.

Project engineer Hal Zweng said the project is set to end on schedule in a few weeks.

"We need a little help from the weather, but everything is looking good at this point that we'll have everything back open to traffic by the end of October," said Zweng

During the first stages of the project it had a huge impact on those traveling to the state's parks or lakes for the summer, and also the big NASCAR race at the Michigan International Speedway.

Since then, workers have replaced three large culverts under the road that carry three of the county's drains. MDOT also fixed the road by Lipp highway under the railroad beds, which was in pretty bad shape.

In about a month's time, the drive along US-223 will be smoother and hassle-free.

"All the lanes will be open, the temporary signals will be gone. Really all you should be seeing by then is the cleanup on the sides of the road," said Zweng.

The workers won't be completely gone drivers will see some minor work being done to beautify the Village of Blissfield.

"There's two years worth of watering and cultivating for the trees that are planted there. So, it's really not much of an impact to traffic," said Zweng.

