Parents taking advantage of "kids-eat-free" deals

(WTOL) - Every parent knows that two adult dinners at $12 each and two kids meals, even at just $6 apiece can quickly add up.

Toss in some drinks and a nice tip, and you are talking about 50 dollars.

But one parent has worked out a way to never pay for her kids to eat.

"It adds up really fast. I have 3 boys, so for the 5 of us to go out to dinner, the bill for the 5 of us adds up really quickly," said Becky Vanderpool, a frugal mom.

Becky Vanderpool is a mommy blogger with savingslifestyle.com. She said sticking to kids menus are a good start, but even that gets pricey.

"When you think about a kids meal that can range anywhere from $2.50 to $6 apiece, times multiple children, it certainly can," said Vanderpool.

Vanderpool now tries to take advantage of as many kids-eat-free offers as she can, where children under 12 get a free meal as long as mom or dad pays for their meal.

"A lot of them have regular promotions, where every Monday or every Tuesday they do kids-eat-free," said Vanderpool.

Vanderpool said most deals are early in the week.

Here is a list of the larger chains offering free kids food:

Quaker Steak and Lube on Monday

Tuesday, at many Chili's restaurants.

Most Max and Erma's have free kids meals all day long as do many lone star steakhouses.

IHOP after 4 p.m.

Many Applebee's on Wednesday.

Most Steak ‘n' Shakes on Saturday

Sunday, if you have a Tumbleweed restaurant near your kids get a Tex-Mex dinner free.

One caution: Vanderpool said the days vary at some chains. It is always a good idea to call ahead.

Many small mom and pop restaurants also offer kids deals, but check call ahead to find out the details.