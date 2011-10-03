Lake Erie restoration projects expected to create 80 jobs

(WTOL) - Three Northern Ohio projects to restore Lake Erie received a green light and nearly $2.4 million dollars in federal funds Monday.

The projects are expected to create a total of 80 new jobs, made up of a mix of seasonal, part time positions and full time positions.

"These jobs range from everything from operating equipment to manual labor," said Susan Hedman, Great Lakes National Program Manager for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA will provide $811,000 to restore habitats in the Maumee River Area of concern, a swath of land that encompasses much of Lucas County. The project will include debris removal and planting new vegetation to prevent river bank erosion and improve water quality. 28 people will be hired.

A similar project along the Black River in Lorain County will receive $1 million and put 22 people to work.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will receive $480,000 to restore wetlands and monitor the coastline in the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge in Ottawa County. The project will provide 30 jobs and training in conservation.

"Lake Erie's future hangs in the balance," said U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo). "It is our life source, we simply have to do a better job of maintaining it and shepherding it into the future."

Work on the projects is expected to begin this spring.

