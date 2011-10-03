Ohio to conduct two study groups to try to find a solution to Lake Erie's algae problem

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - The State of Ohio will research how to better fight toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie with two study groups. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Agriculture each plan to work on the algae problem.

Experts report this year's algae bloom was three times the size of the previous largest bloom. During peak bloom time, the algae was visible by satellite, and forced beach closures.

The blue-green algae can produce toxins that can sicken people and animals.

In Ottawa County, Lake Erie tourism is big business. According to the Lake Erie Shores and Islands Welcome Center-West, $276 Million is spent in Ottawa county by tourists every year. Tourists spend $10.1 Billion in the seven counties that border Lake Erie every year.

"Tourism certainly is very strong, and employs thousands of people, just in this county." said Larry Fletcher, Executive Director of the Lake Erie Shores and Island Welcome Center-West in Port Clinton. "It's the fishing, it's the swimming, it's the boating... it's essential that we have a healthy lake, it's one of the main reasons that people come to this region." said Fletcher.

Fletcher said there is great concern in the tourism industry about the algae bloom problem.

"It's definitely on the radar for people that are in the tourism industry, and people who depend on the lake for their livelihoods and, in my opinion, it needs to be on the radar screen for all people, all people who depend on the lake," said Fletcher.

He said the state's pledge to address the problem is encouraging.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.