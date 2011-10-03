Low gas prices helping local businesses

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - If the price at the pump has you doing a double take, you are not alone. Local businesses are taking advantage of the falling prices as gas prices are under three dollars a gallon for the first time since last October.

Kyle Timofeev is a chef at Michael's Cafe and Bakery in East Toledo and manages its delivery fleet. He said 50 percent of business comes from catering and deliveries.

"It's nice. It's a relief, but again you know with everything you know sometimes things dip and then they go back up," said Timofeev

So what's triggering these lower prices at the pump? AAA of Northwest Ohio said the struggling economy is to thank.

"It's not just the U.S. economy that's having some issues. It's all across the globe they're having problems, so it definitely pressures the oil prices down," said Kristen Calevro of the AAA of Northwest Ohio.

Calevro says it's too soon to say with certainty if gas prices will continue this downward trend.

"It all depends on the economy and how things go, so if the economy you know continues to put pressure for lower crude prices, obviously the prices around here are going to keep going down," said Calevro.

Chef Kyle says he'll take what he can get.

"We're just kind of enjoying it right now and trying to save a few pennies because you know it'll probably go back up," said Timofeev.

