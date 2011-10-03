Ohio Muslim inmates sue over meal preparation

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

AP Legal Affairs Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A death row inmate says Ohio is denying him meals prepared according to Islamic law while at the same time providing kosher meals to Jewish prisoners.

Condemned inmate Abdul Awkal, 52, says in a lawsuit headed for trial early next year that the state's failure to provide halal meals is a civil rights violation.

Awkal says he's entitled to meals prepared in specific fashion, such as meat from animals whose throats were cut to allow blood to drain. Another inmate has also joined the lawsuit.

The Awkal is scheduled to die in June for killing his estranged wife and brother-in-law in 1992.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction argues it provides both non-pork and vegetarian meals for Muslims and says the courts have sided with this practice.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.