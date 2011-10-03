Wolever indicted by Grand Jury

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Kevin Wolever, who was arrested in relation to the violent incidents at three Toledo fire stations in September, was indicted by a Grand Jury Monday, Oct. 3.

The Grand Jury charged Wolever with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation on Sept. 21, and specified Wolever had a firearm on or about him while committing the offense. They further specified he discharged his firearm from a motor vehicle.

The jurors also charged with aggravated arson, saying Wolever knowingly created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to others by means of fire or explosion on Sept. 22.

Wolever was charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation on Sept. 24, and the jurors again specified Wolever had a firearm on or about him while committing the offense.

The final count against Wolever was one count of felonious assault with a firearm on Sept. 24. The jurors specified Wolever had the firearm under his control while committing the offense.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.