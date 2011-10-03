RAW: Massive fire at Texas chemical plant, employees evacuated

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) - A Texas chemical plant spokesman says employees who were inside the plant when a massive fire broke out were able to evacuate.

Donald Golden tells WFAA-TV the cause of Monday's fire at the Magnablend, Inc., plant is not known, but 25 to 30 employees who were inside the warehouse evacuated safely.

Bright orange flames and massive plumes of smoke can be seen at the facility in Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas. Authorities have evacuated a nearby elementary school.

Magnablend's website says the company makes custom chemicals for industries ranging from oil fields to industrial cleaning. Golden says it manufactures about 200 products including some that are hazardous.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says it is mobilizing air-monitoring equipment to gauge whether further precautions need to be taken.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.