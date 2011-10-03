Police calling for help identifying sexual assault suspect in Lenawee Co.

This is a jacket similar to the one the suspect was wearing at the time of the attack.

A rendering of the suspect. If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

CLINTON, MI (WTOL) – Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Village of Clinton, Michigan. Police said this is the first time the village has seen a random sexual assault in its recent history.

"This is very unusual for our community. We have a very safe community. People look out for one another," said Mike Randolph, Chief of the Clinton Police Department.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 29, the Clinton Police Department was sent to Tate Park regarding a female in her late 20s who had been sexually assaulted in the Island Park area of Tate Park.

"It's just unbelievable because I would consider this one of the safest parks I've ever been in," said Ralph Schumann, a Clinton resident.

The victim said she had been jogging through Tate Park between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when she spotted a man she did not know. She gave the man a short wave and continued jogging. Moments later, she felt a pressure from behind and fell to the ground.

"She advised that she was forced down a trail a couple hundred yards, where she was assaulted," Randolph said.

The victim was transported to Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

"She's doing well now," Randolph said. "She's coming around, and I think we're starting to compile some important information."

While Randolph said he does not want to cause panic, he advises residents pay close attention to their surroundings, stay in lit areas and walk or jog together in groups. Schumann, who visits Tate Park often, said this is a precaution his family will take.

"The wife was thinking of coming here and walking by herself," Schumann said. "Now we hear this that happened on Thursday. I guess I'll keep walking with her."

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County, Michigan released a statement asking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down the suspect.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-thirties, between 5'3" and 5'5" tall, stocky build and a strawberry blonde goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and work-type boots, had a black stocking pulled down to his eyes and was wearing a black or dark blue varsity type jacket with a St. Louis Cardinals logo on back of the jacket.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. Or go online at Lenawee's Most Wanted.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the caller a cash reward and callers may be anonymous.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.