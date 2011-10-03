Free Press: Grenade called in at UAW-Ford offices a fake

DETROIT (WTOL) - Detroit police and fire crews responded to the call of a grenade Monday morning that the Detroit Free Press reports turned out to be a prop.



The call came in around 7:40 a.m. from the UAW-Ford National Program offices on W. Jefferson Street. WXYZ out of Detroit reported the call was for a single grenade with the pin still in place.



