3 suspicious fires investigated in Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Three fires in Toledo are being investigated as arson. One began late Sunday night and two others began early Monday. There is no evidence the fires are connected.



Central Toledo



A fire in central Toledo is being investigated as arson.

The fire broke out just before midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Fernwood.



Investigators think someone came into the house through the back and set it on fire.

The house was vacant and had major damage inside.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.



South Toledo



A fire at a mobile home park in south Toledo is being called suspicious.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at South and Reynolds.

Two people inside got out safely and told police they may know who set the fire.

North Toledo

Firefighters were called to a small blaze inside a vacant house on North Ontario Street around 4:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out the fire.



Arson investigators were called to the scene.

