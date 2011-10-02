Environmental professor invests in a personal clean energy future

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - If you ever thought about going green, you might want to visit Jodi Haney's home in Maumee.

A $25,000 investment two years ago is paying off by making the place more energy efficient.

Ms. Haney is an environmental professor at Bowling Green State University.

She opened her home up to visitors Sunday as part of the 'Green Energy Ohio Tour'.

"You have to take sun energy, turn it into electricity and turn it into the type of current your house can use" according to Ms. Haney.

Ms. Haney's roof has twenty 200 watt solar panels.

They produce 32% of her monthly power.

Two nearby panels heat water for the home.

Between the two systems, she estimates she saves $150 a month on her electric bill.

"Anything that we don't use comes back out of the house at this end and goes back out on the grid" says Ms. Haney.

There are also solar pipes on top of her porch.

Circulating water is pumped through them then sent back to the pool resulting in a heated pool.

Ms. Haney estimates her energy savings will equal the amount of her initial investment in thirteen years.

"If you have a little extra money, I thought what do you do with the extra money? I could invest it, save it or invest in the future. That's what we decided to do. Been a lot of fun."

Ms. Haney's next green project involves her 1971 Super Beetle Volkswagen.

She plans to use a plug-in system connected to the solar panels on her house to power the vehicle.

She'll call it "The Sun Bug".

