5 hurt in remote Erie, MI wreck

ERIE, MI (WTOL)- Five people were hurt, several of them seriously, after a one-car crash in Erie, MI on Sunday.



The Monroe County Sheriff's Department say they're amazed the car and it's five victims were even found. Tire marks show the vehicle left the roadway, plowing through a muddy marshland, jumping a creek and eventually coming to a stop. The vehicle was at least 100 yards off the expressway hidden from view.

"We wouldn't have found them at night, had someone not had a cell phone in the car to call," said Sgt. Jeff Kovenich.



The accident shutdown southbound I-75.

A path had to be cut through the marsh so rescue workers could get to the car.

One of the victims had been ejected from the vehicle and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Others had to be removed from the wreck and suffered broken bones and facial injuries.

The names and conditions of the victims have not yet been released.



Roadway conditions at the time were dry. Early investigation reveals the driver, for some reason, did not follow the curve in the road.



