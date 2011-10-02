Down 24, Stafford leads Lions past Cowboys 34-30 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Down 24, Stafford leads Lions past Cowboys 34-30

By JAIME ARON
AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Matthew Stafford saw his defense start wiping out a 24-point deficit with interceptions returned for touchdowns on consecutive drives midway through the third quarter, then he and Calvin Johnson took over from there, leading the Detroit Lions to a stunning 34-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

A week after turning a 20-point halftime deficit into an overtime win, the Lions provided further proof they're a legitimate contender this season.

Detroit is 4-0 and has won an NFL-best eight straight games. This also was its franchise-record fifth straight road win, avenging a loss here last November that had been its NFL-record 26th straight road loss.

Tony Romo and the Cowboys (2-2) continued to show there's no lead and no deficit too big for them. They blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead for the first time in franchise history in the opener.

