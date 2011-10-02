$2.8B fund to aid 9/11 victims taking applications

By KAREN ZRAICKAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A $2.8 billion fund to help compensate people who became ill after working at ground zero is accepting applications.

Requests for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund can be submitted beginning Monday.

Many illnesses common among people exposed to the site are presumed covered by the fund, such as lung disease and chronic sinusitis. But it won't cover cancer, despite the protests of first responders who have been diagnosed with the disease and believe it's linked to their time clearing smoldering debris from the site.

Federal officials say too little evidence exists to link the two. Officials plan next year to review which illnesses are covered.

The fund operated for two years after the attacks. Congress passed legislation last year to reopen it.

