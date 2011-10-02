Official: Al-Qaida bomb maker not killed

By KIMBERLY DOZIERAP Intelligence Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top Yemeni official says al-Qaida's chief bomb maker in Yemen was not killed in the U.S. drone strike on a convoy two days ago.

U.S. intelligence officials had said that bomb maker Ibrahim Al-Asiri may have been killed. But on Sunday a Yemeni official said Al-Asiri was not among those who died in the drone attack.

Al-Asiri has been linked to the bomb that authorities allege a Nigerian man tried to detonate aboard a Detroit-bound plane in 2009. The Yemeni official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

Two American-born members of al-Qaida did die in the strike last Friday. They were radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and the co-editor of an online English-language magazine, Samir Khanurging, who had urged American Muslims to carry out attacks.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.