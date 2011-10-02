Ohioans struggling to pay down student loans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - On the heels of the worst recession since the great depression, many Ohioans are having a hard time repaying their student loans.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/pnIpDx ) reports that Ohio's default rate for student loans was 8.5% as of Sept. 30, 2010 - making Ohio's the 18th-highest rate out of 54 U.S. states and territories ranked by the U.S. Department of Education.

Ohio's for-profit colleges saw the highest rate of students unable to pay back loans. American School of Technology in central Ohio had the highest rate of 22%.

The state's largest public university, The Ohio State University, saw a 2010 rate of 3.1%. While still small, it is an increase over the school's 2009 rate of 2.5%.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.