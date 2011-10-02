Excessive overtime can drain Ohio pension systems

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - High amounts of overtime accrued in a few years of service can boost a public employee's pension payments, which could cause a problem for the Ohio governmental units making those payments.

Ohio public employees can retire and draw benefits after 30 years of paying into the system, or just five once they reach age 65. Pensions are based on a worker's three highest-paid years, including overtime.

Ohio Retirement Study Council director Aristotle Hutras tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/mYU4zI ) that paying into the system at a low salary but receiving a pension for life that is based on a significant 3-year pay spike throws the entire system out of whack.

Hutras' council is a nonpartisan group tasked with finding ways to keep Ohio's five pension systems from going bankrupt.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

