OH school aids efforts to solve Afghan problems

By LISA CORNWELL

Assoiated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Students from war-torn Afghanistan are hoping to find solutions to their country's social and economic problems with help from a southwest Ohio university's business school.

Seventy Afghan post-graduate students attending 35 schools across the United States have visited Miami University in Oxford this week. They have been at the campus north of Cincinnati to learn entrepreneurial strategies that can be used to address social problems in their country, including poverty and illiteracy.

The students in the U.S. government's Fulbright foreign student program have been participating in workshops and other activities at the seminar sponsored by the State Department and the Center for Social Entrepreneurship in Miami's Farmer School of Business.

