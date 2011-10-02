District re-draw has Kaptur facing opponent in re-election bid

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It will be anything but politics as usual next year in the Ninth Congressional District.

Longtime Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur will seek re-election, but she's got a well-known Democratic opponent now that the boundaries of the district are re-drawn.

It's Cleveland Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich. A sliver of his west Cleveland district is now in the Ninth District.

But does Kucinich think he can win?

"I don't think in those terms. I think I have to present my credentials to the people. Let the people make their choice."

Kucinich says he knows the needs of the people in Northwest Ohio.

He wants to create jobs, supports universal healthcare, education for all, will protect Medicare and not touch Social Security.

"It's very important to let people know how you feel about the issues of our times. Toledo is an important part of this new district" says Kucinich.

A district that snakes along the coast of Lake Erie.

Kaptur wonders if Kucinich understands the issues of the area.

"I think the bulk of the district is in the portion of the district I've represented in the past. I think he has to acquaint himself with many more people than we do."

Kaptur says she plans to campaign on what she calls 'the real results' of her record.

"Being able to show that being able to have served in public life, many good things have happened all along the district we've represented."

The two will square off in next year's Ohio Primary.

