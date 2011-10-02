Anti-nuclear activists rally in Promenade Park

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Anti-nuclear activists rallied Saturday in Downtown Toledo's Promenade Park. They called for the closure of nuclear power plants like Davis Besse and production of more green energy.

The keynote speaker was Democratic Cleveland Congressman Dennis Kusinich.

He says Americans need to ditch nuclear power and develop less expensive forms of energy, such as wind and solar technology.

"We could create millions of jobs doing that. We have to look at how we can get our energy going again, protect the jobs we have now and get our economy going again using new energy development."

Supporters of Davis Besse say the plant has 700 jobs, a $56 million payroll and is responsible for $13 million in state and local taxes.

"And if you combine all of that, it's a low cost provider for the grid. If you take that facility off line, we can expect higher electric rates" according to Dean Monske, President and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership.

Activists at the rally also say Davis Besse's license, due to expire in 2017, should be renewed in three to four year increments, not twenty years as currently proposed.

That will allow what they consider safe, alternative energy sources to be developed and eventually phase out nuclear supplies.

"The technology is there with wind and solar. It's just a matter of us having the political will to do it" says Michael Leonardi of the Toledo Coalition for Safe Energy.

In addition, activists fear a potential meltdown in the United States, similar to the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan after an earthquake.

First Energy, operator of Davis Besse, says extensive improvements have been made to the plant and guarantee it's safe.

"The plant has been basically re-built in the early 2000s during an extensive shutdown. Lots of new equipment, components. Lot's of training for our employees" says First energy Spokeswoman Jennifer Young.

