Gallardo, Fielder lift Brewers to Game 1 win

By COLIN FLYAP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Yovani Gallardo emerged from the shadows, outpitching Arizona ace Ian Kennedy as the Milwaukee Brewers kept winning at Miller Park, beating the Diamondbacks 4-1 in their NL division series opener on Saturday.

Prince Fielder chased Kennedy with a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping erase the stigma that the big slugger's playoffs would be anything like 2008, when he went 1 for 14.

Same, too, with Gallardo.

The right-hander retired 14 of 15 during one stretch, perhaps helped by the way the sun and shadows cut across the infield all afternoon because of the early start time. He gave up one run and four hits over eight innings and matched a postseason franchise record with nine strikeouts.

