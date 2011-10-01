Ohio National Guard readies for Afghan deployment

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio National Guard unit is preparing for a deployment to Afghanistan that could take the regiment out of the state for up to a year.

The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/pVxDeu ) reports that the 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment is departing for Afghanistan in November, where they will provide security for senior officers throughout the country.

The unit's commander, Lt. Col. Craig Baker, calls the regiment's mission critical. He says many soldiers in his unit have been deployed to Afghanistan four or five times.

Much of the unit is training at Camp Shelby, Miss., for the deployment. Training includes learning how to use a mounted gun and how to exit a vehicle that has been flipped by a roadside bomb.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

