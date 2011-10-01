Robinson, No. 19 Michigan beat up Minnesota 58-0

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Denard Robinson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD to lead No. 19 Michigan in a 58-0 win over Minnesota.

The Wolverines (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had their most lopsided win since beating Indiana by the same score in 2000.

Vincent Smith scored on a run, pass and catch to help Michigan lead 38-0 at halftime.

Robinson was 15 of 19 for 169 yards and didn't throw an interception for the first time since the opener and had a season-low six rushing attempts for 51 yards. He was taken out in the third quarter.

Freshman Max Shortell made his first start for the Gophers (1-4, 0-0) in place of MarQueis Gray, who missed the game with an injured toe on his left foot.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.