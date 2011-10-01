Ohio couple plead innocent in rape of infant

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio couple has pleaded innocent to the rape of their 1-year-old daughter.

Cody Beemer, 23, and Felicia Beemer, 21, appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Friday, accused of raping their infant daughter during what was supposed to be a supervised visit at the Children Services Center in Warren.

WYTV-TV in Youngstown (http://bit.ly/p1cdVk) reports that family members discovered the rape when they found images on a cell phone.

Family members say they thought the girl was safe while in the custody of child services.

Court documents do not list an attorney for either Beemer. Both are being held in Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond and are due back in court Oct. 7.

Another child of Felicia Beemer's was beaten to death while in foster care in 2009.

Information from: WYTV-TV, http://www.wytv.com

