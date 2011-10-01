Williams indicted in Springfield Twp double murder

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Lucas County Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with the violent double murder of a young couple in Springfield Township.

Samuel Williams, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary.

Friday's indictment adds death penalty specifications.

Authorities say Williams killed Johnny Clarke and his girlfriend Lisa Straub inside the home of Lisa's parents. The two had their wrists bound by duct tape and plastic bags covering their heads.

Lisa's uncle Jim Verbosky says he's ready to watch Williams die.

"When Lisa and Johnny were being strangled to death fighting for their last breath, they didn't get a chance to plead for their lives. An eye for an eye in this situation. We're gong to see this to the end."

Authorities say the crime in the Springfield Township house was not a random act of violence. Johnny and Lisa were targeted. Robbery is believed to be the motive.

Toledo attorney Jerry Phillps questions whether Williams will ever be executed if found guilty.

"There is an issue. Rumors are going around. How could one individual be involved in this?"

If that's the case, Mr. Phillips believes it's possible a plea bargain deal could be cut with Williams and the death penalty specifications dropped.

"Is some of this indictment some sort of leverage in order to obtain information about other potential individuals who may have been involved in this?"

Jim Verbosky says he would be disappointed in anything less than the death penalty.

"Our family, we don't want to have to pay for him, eat three meals a day, live in jail for the rest of his life."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

