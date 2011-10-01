Firefighters battle two vacant house fires in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two vacant homes caught fire in east Toledo on Saturday morning.

The first fire happened on Clark Street near Greenwood Avenue around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and the house is not a total loss.

The second fire happened on Mott Street around 3:30.

Fire crews say when they arrived; fire was shooting out of the home.

Firefighters were able to get things under control and no one was hurt.

Investigators say both fires are suspicious.

