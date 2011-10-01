One person rushed hospital after crash in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a minivan and car collide in south Toledo.

The accident happened Saturday morning just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of south Byrne Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Emergency crews on the scene say one of the drivers caused the crash after missing the light at the intersection.

One person was taken to the hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

