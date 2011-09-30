Man arrested for stealing a case full of jewelry from Fremont K-Mart

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - A Fremont man faced a judge on theft charges Friday morning, accused of stealing more than $26,000 worth of jewelry from a Fremont K-Mart.

Investigators said Jose Mata, 37, walked into the K-Mart around 10:45 a.m. on September 24 and took a jewelry spinner off of the jewelry display counter, put it in his cart and simply walked out of the store.

"It happened in the morning, the store was open. He had spent about 10 minutes, the surveillance did show he had been in the store about 10 minutes," said Fremont Police Chief Tim Wiersma "He just took it off the top of the shelf, put it in his cart, and took off."

Investigators said no one tried to stop the suspect. The jewelry was reported missing several hours later. "That's incredibly bold to think that someone would not see you do that," said Chief Wiersma.

The stolen jewelry spinner had 140 necklaces and bracelets, with items worth between $30 and $2,000.

Chief Wiersma said the community provided several good tips, which lead to Mata's arrest. When police brought him in for questioning, Chief Wiersma said Mata was wearing several pieces of the stolen jewelry. Police reports reveal Mata admitted to the crime.

"It really comes down to shoplifting, which is not so unusual for any department in any town. Just the quantity. You don't come up with $26,000 on a shoplifting," said Chief Wiersma.

Investigators said they have recovered much of the stolen property. They believe Mata sold several pieces for the gold and silver. A judge released Mata Friday morning on house arrest because of a medical issue. Mata did not return our calls for an interview.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.