Police officers and firefighters retiring in droves

(WTOL) - Ohio police officers and firefighters are retiring in numbers that have not been seen in years.

The number of public safety officers retiring increased by fivefold across the state this year. According to the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, about 150 officers retire in an average year. So far in 2011, about 750 officers have stepped down.

OP&F officials said the main reason for the increased rate of retirements is the Deferred Retirement Option Plan or DROP. The cost-neutral program was designed to keep experienced officers around longer.

"We've made an investment in their training, and that directly benefits the communities," said Sergeant Chris Bliss of the Oregon Police Department.

Officers are eligible to participate in DROP once they reach at least 25 years of service and the age of 48. Though the program is optional, it gives officers an incentive to stay on the job for longer.

"Those municipalities will have the benefit of trained officers, experienced officers still capable of doing their job," said Bill Estabrook, the Executive Director for OP&F.

Once officers enroll for the program, they have to stay for at least three years and at the most eight. DROP was passed by the state nearly unanimously in 2002 and was implemented at the beginning of 2003. This year marks the eighth anniversary of the beginning of the program, which explains the large jump in retirements from experienced police and firefighters.

"I'm sure the local municipalities have some concerns with that, particularly either if they're in a layoff mode or no hiring mode," Estabrook said.

DROP has caused local departments to bid farewell to several of their top officers. For example, the Oregon Police Department saw three retirements in the last year. Next year, the chief said he expected another three retirements. In comparison, Oregon PD has seen close to no retirements for the past few years.

"We were able to hire three new officers," Bliss said. "We were only allowed to hire those after the other officers retired, so there was a short time where we were down a little bit on trained officers."

However, both Bliss and the OP&H said the retirements should have come as no surprise to Ohio police and fire departments.

Bliss said Oregon took advantage of DROP by using the extra time with top officers to train those who will be replacing them.

Estabrook said he expects the high retirement rates to continue for a few years before leveling out in 2013.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.