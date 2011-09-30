WTOL Editorial: Kaitlyn's Cottage will be a safe haven for young - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial: Kaitlyn's Cottage will be a safe haven for young adults with special needs

The parents and families of young adults with special needs understand that everyday things take extra planning and effort.

They also know that special needs kids create special bonds. It is just such a bond of love and care for their grand-daughter that inspired Sharon and Dan Farrell to make the initial pledge to create Kaitlyn's Cottage. 

Built on the grounds of the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Kaitlyn's Cottage will be a safe haven for young adults with special needs.   

Next spring, when the doors open, a highly-trained staff will provide short-term and overnight respite care. For parents, Kaitlyn's Cottage provides an opportunity to take a deep breath, to exhale, and to spend some private time together.   

For the young adults with special needs this will be another place where they will experience a compassionate embrace.   

Dan and Sharon Farrell are friends of mine. I say that in the interest of full disclosure. If you wish to support or to find out more about Kaitlyn's Cottage, please call 419.783.6812.    

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

