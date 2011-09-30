Sam Williams will face death penalty for Straub/Clarke murders

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Sam Williams was indicted by a grand jury for the murders of Johnny Clarke, 21, and Lisa Straub, 20, in January.

Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

This is a death-penalty case.

Straub and Clarke were found dead in the home of Straub's parents. The two had their wrists bound with duct tape and plastic bags covering their heads.

Both families have maintained the murders were not random acts of violence.

