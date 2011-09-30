Daniel Bixler found competent to stand trial, charged with murder of Vera Jo Reigle

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - A judge declared Daniel Bixler, 19, is competent to stand trial. He is accused of aggravated murder in the death Vera Jo Reigle, 24, a mother of one.

Bixler pled not guilty by reason of insanity in June, but the two psychiatric evaluations ordered by the judge found him able to stand trial.

According to police, Bixler, Reigle and Bixler's girlfriend went for a walk on March 26. That is reportedly when Bixler killed Reigle, leaving her body across the railroad tracks.

Reigle was stabbed and beaten to death. Her body was left on a set of railroad tracks.

Bixler's next hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Read the original story:

Murder suspect to face a Findlay judge

